Memorial Day Masses will be held in the Diocese of Madison. Besides the Masses indicated here, check with local parishes for Masses being celebrated on Monday, May 27.

Madison

Ashton

Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day at St. Peter Parish in Ashton. Weather permitting, it will be held outdoors in the cemetery. After Mass, there will be a VFW service in the cemetery at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Bring your own chairs.

Beloit

In Beloit, Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Madison will hold a Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 2222 Shopiere Ave., at 8 a.m., followed by a procession and prayers at Mt. Thabor Cemetery (weather permitting).

Janesville

In Janesville, Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Madison will hold a Memorial Day Mass at St. William Church, 456 N. Arch St., at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served following Mass.

Stoughton

St. Ann Parish in Stoughton will have a Mass at the parish cemetery on Monday, May 27, at 8 a.m. If the weather is inclement, the Mass will be held in the church.