MIDDLETON -- Starting June 9, St. Bernard Parish in Middleton will only have two Masses on Sunday mornings.

Masses will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Saturday evening Mass will remain at 5 p.m.

St. Bernard is located at 2015 Parmenter St. in Middleton.

If you have any questions, call 608-831-6531.