|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, May. 23, 2019 -- 12:00 AM
|
BARABOO -- The Daughters of Isabella Circle 834 of Baraboo invite people to go on a pilgrimage to the Schoenstatt Retreat Center in Waukesha on Tuesday, June 18.
The Schoenstatt Retreat Center provides a God-filled space with a prayerful atmosphere amid the beauty of nature in the vicinity of the Schoenstatt Shrine.
This pilgrimage includes a presentation, opportunity for Confession, lunch, and plenty of time to walk the grounds, which include a chapel, Stations of the Cross, and gift shop.
Departure time is 7:30 a.m., arriving back at 5 p.m. Please arrive 15 minutes early to board the bus parked in front of St. Joseph Church, 300 2nd St., Baraboo.
Cost is $50 per person. To sign up, call Mary Vroman at 608-356-7982.
Make checks payable to Daughters of Isabella and mail to: Mary Vroman, 723 Naragansett St., Baraboo, WI 53913.