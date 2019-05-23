BARABOO -- The Daughters of Isabella Circle 834 of Baraboo invite people to go on a pilgrimage to the Schoenstatt Retreat Center in Waukesha on Tuesday, June 18.

The Schoenstatt Retreat Center provides a God-filled space with a prayerful atmosphere amid the beauty of nature in the vicinity of the Schoenstatt Shrine.

Departure time is 7:30 a.m., arriving back at 5 p.m. Please arrive 15 minutes early to board the bus parked in front of St. Joseph Church, 300 2nd St., Baraboo.

Cost is $50 per person. To sign up, call Mary Vroman at 608-356-7982.

Make checks payable to Daughters of Isabella and mail to: Mary Vroman, 723 Naragansett St., Baraboo, WI 53913.