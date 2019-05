During the summer months, the Catholic Herald continues to publish weekly, except for six issues. Following are the issue dates skipped and deadlines for issues prior to the weeks skipped:

• No issue -- June 6: Copy/ad deadline for May 30 issue is May 22.

• No issue -- June 20: Copy/ad deadline for June 13 issue is June 6.

• No issue -- July 4: Copy/ad deadline for June 27 issue is June 20.

• No issue -- July 18: Copy/ad deadline for July 11 issue is July 3.

• No issue -- August 1: Copy/ad deadline for July 25 is issue is July 18.

• No issue -- August 15: Copy/ad deadline for August 8 issue is August 1.