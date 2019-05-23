The Diocese of Madison has posted the following information on Bishop Donald J. Hying's installation on the diocesan website (https://www.madisondiocese.org/installation):

Please join us in praying for Bishop Donald J. Hying, who will be installed as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Madison.

Thank you for understanding that seating is limited for the installation, so reservations are required. Installation will take place on Tuesday, June 25, at 11 a.m., at St. Maria Goretti Church.

Please notify us of your desire to attend by completing the form below (on the website), by June 10. We will let you know if we are able to accommodate your request for seating.

Both Vespers and the Mass of Installation will be streamed live on EWTN, Relevant Radio, and Facebook.