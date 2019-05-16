WISCONSIN DELLS -- "United in Prayer, Love, and Faith” is the theme of the 65th annual gathering of the Madison Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (MDCCW) scheduled for Thursday, June 6, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Parish Center in Wisconsin Dells. MDCCW Spiritual Advisor Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt, Sun Prairie, encourages participation in this “wonderful opportunity for Catholic women from our diocese to gather and celebrate the gift of our Catholic faith.” Monsignor Moellenberndt will preach at the convention Mass presided over by St. Cecilia pastor, Fr. Eric Sternberg. Monsignor Moellenberndt wrote in the spring MDCCW newsletter, “I encourage you to register for the convention and then to attend. The theme is: ‘United in Prayer, Love, and Faith.’ “Unity is certainly lacking in our nation and even in the Church today. Our convention will be an opportunity for us to celebrate the unity we have through our Catholic faith.” Registration information The newsletter, which is posted online at www.mdccw.com, includes details of the one-day convention. Women can register with their parish Council of Catholic Women, or by printing off and mailing the registration form from the website, or by contacting Coreen Marklein at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ; 608-393-0880. Registration deadline is May 22. The Sauk Vicariate CCW is hosting the event. Cost for the full day, including continental breakfast, lunch, and program, is $35. First-time attendees can register for $25. Sauk Vicariate CCW President Ellen Dargel, Baraboo, along with MDCCW President Bernadette Schaefer, Lancaster, invite all women of the Diocese of Madison to attend to share their faith and learn from each other. Elected at the 2018 convention, Schaefer spent her first year as MDCCW president meeting with women from throughout the diocese. She said, “It has been uplifting and inspiring to hear about the projects women have undertaken and continue to sponsor year after year as they serve God and his people in so many different and important ways.” Share stories, faith At a leadership training workshop, conducted by past MDCCW President Coreen Marklein, with help from other council leaders, convention attendees will hear stories and strategies that will help them lead and serve in their communities. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier, a pastor and author from the Diocese of La Crosse, will speak after lunch on the convention theme. His presentation will focus on “helping the women deepen their understanding and appreciation of prayer, love, and faith.” One of the vicars general of the Diocese of La Crosse, Monsignor Diermeier will use Scripture and other stories in his presentation. A priest for 39 years, Monsignor Diermeier is pastor of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Marathon, and author of two books: Immersed in the Water of Life (2010) and Covenant Rhymes and Reasons (2017). The books will be available for purchase at the convention. Also speaking at the convention will be Jean Kelly, president-elect of the National CCW. From the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, she will be installed as president at the national convention in Atlanta in August. Beautiful new church The women of the Sauk Vicariate look forward to hosting the convention in one of the oldest diocesan parishes, which recently dedicated a new, larger church to accommodate its growing membership as well as the many tourists who attend Mass. “Located just blocks from the downtown Wisconsin Dells, St. Cecilia Church and Parish Center provide a beautiful setting for this year’s convention,” said convention chair Dargel. Service project The service project for the convention is the Women’s Care Center. Participants are asked to bring an item or a monetary donation for its Crib Club. Needs include diaper bags, swings, high chairs, hooded baby towels/washcloths, car toys, teething rings, diapers (sizes four, five, and six specifically), baby wipes, baby shampoo/lotion/diaper ointment, umbrella strollers, and Boppys/Boppy covers. The Women’s Care Center, located in Madison, provides free, confidential counseling, support, and education to women facing unplanned pregnancies. The June 6 convention begins with registration and continental breakfast from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. The morning includes a short business meeting, a leadership training workshop, and Mass. After lunch is the keynote presentation, recitation of the Beatitudes Rosary, and adjournment. Exhibits, along with a silent auction, will also be offered at the convention.