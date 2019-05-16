BERLIN -- The first Annual Berlin Catholic Schools Alumni Reception will be held following the 7:30 and 10 a.m. Masses on Sunday, May 26, in the All Saints Social Hall on Hwy. 49, south of Berlin.

All alumni, former teachers, and staff of St. Joseph, St. Stanislaus, St. Michael, Berlin Catholic School, and All Saints Catholic School are invited to have a light snack and refreshments while reminiscing about their years in the Berlin Catholic schools.