PRAIRIE DU SAC -- The Mother of Christ is mother of all the members of His Mystical Body, a truth we celebrate in the liturgical memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, celebrated on the Monday after Pentecost. She is mother of all the faithful on earth; the souls in purgatory being purified after death; and the saints in heaven, our brothers and sisters who already enjoy perfect union with Christ. In this month dedicated to Mary, the Cistercian Nuns of Valley of Our Lady Monastery welcome all who wish to visit the monastery and venerate the relics of the saints; their large collection of relics will be available for veneration on Sunday, May 19, from 9:30 a.m. through Vespers (Evening Prayer) at 4:45 p.m. Please note that Mass on this Sunday will be at 6:30 a.m., not at the usual time.