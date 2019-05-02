HIGHLAND -- In honor of the Feast of St. Philip, Fr. Jim Murphy has scheduled a Mass on Sunday, May 5, at 1 p.m. at St. Philip Church in Highland. There will be a light luncheon after the Mass, and people are invited to bring snacks, beverages, and desserts to share in the lower level. The St. Philip Preservation Association thanks all the volunteers who again took care of the mowing, snow removal, maintenance, and landscaping this past year. Everyone did an exceptional job keeping the grounds of the rectory and church looking great. This past year, families scheduled two funerals and visitations at St. Philip Church. They were all very appreciative of the availability of this church that meant so much to them over the years. Their comments on the cleanliness and warmth provided for their final farewells during this time is a tribute to the many generous volunteers who give of their time and talents to make it possible. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. Donations toward the Rose Window Project, memorials, and in general are providing a valuable benefit to present and past parishioners as well as to the Highland community that passes by this beautiful church daily. Last summer, a contractor was brought in to secure loose stones on the outside of the bell tower just below the louvers. This is the same gentleman who scraped, primed, and painted the outside frame work of all the stained glass windows including the Rose Window. He did a great job. This is the type of maintenance that we are grateful to be able to do keeping St. Philip looking its best and functioning for many years to come. Presently, the sponsoring of the “Lighting of the Rose Window” is completed through February 2021. For anyone interested, A $50 donation will keep the Rose Window glowing for a month and can be in memory of loved ones. This sponsorship is mentioned for that month in the parish bulletin and helps provide for ongoing maintenance of the window. Other memorials are welcome anytime and will be acknowledged during this Mass. All are welcome to join us in person or in spirit. If you have questions, you may call 608-341-7665 or 608-929-7490.