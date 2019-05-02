MADISON -- The annual White Mass for those who work in health care will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church 5313 Flad Ave.

Msgr. James Bartylla, diocesan administrator, will preside at the Mass.

The White Mass honors physicians, nurses, and all who work in health care. It is sponsored by the Diocese of Madison Catholic Medical Guild.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Dr. Elizabeth Anderson at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it