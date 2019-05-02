Melissa Ohden MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison welcomes Melissa Ohden, abortion survivor and pro-life speaker, on Thursday, May 16, at Holy Name Heights at 7:30 p.m. All are invited to attend. In these tumultuous political times of changing legislation regarding abortion laws, the Diocese of Madison is excited to welcome a hopeful voice and reminder of the evils of abortion in Melissa Ohden. Melissa Ohden was only 14 years old when she discovered that she was a survivor of a botched saline abortion. She grew up in a loving, supportive adoptive home but began from that day forward to seek the truth about her birth and her birth family. Melissa was formerly a College Outreach Speaker with Feminists for Life and is the former Patron of Real Choices Australia. She has testified before the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate and the Australian Parliament. Melissa is on the Board of Directors for the Vitae Foundation, a national organization which uses media to advance a culture of life. In 2012, Melissa founded The Abortion Survivors Network (ASN). ASN seeks to educate the public about failed abortions and survivors while providing emotional, mental, and spiritual support to abortion survivors. Since ASN’s inception, Melissa has been in contact with over 210 survivors. Melissa has been featured on television and radio programs including: The 700 Club, EWTN, Fox News, Focus on the Family, American Family Radio, the Mike Huckabee Show, and the Teresa Tomeo Show. She is the author of a memoir entitled, You Carried Me, an intimate look at her search for her story and birthparents along with her journey to healing and forgiveness. To learn more about Melissa, see www.melissaohden.com Melissa will visit the Diocese of Madison on Thursday evening, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. to share her story and to give wisdom and support on how to change the culture of death to one of life and healing. The lecture will be in the chapel at Holy Name Heights at 7:30 p.m., followed by a reception and book signing with Melissa. All are welcome to attend. To RSVP for the St. Thérèse Lecture, visit the diocesan website at www.madisondiocese.org/stls or contact the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis at 608-821-3160 for more information.