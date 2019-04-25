Written by By Julie Jensen, For the Catholic Herald

MADISON -- Approximately 11 years ago, Drs. Michael Kloess and Anne Volk-Johnson had a dream of practicing family medicine on their own terms. That meant making the best decisions for their patients, without input from insurance company representatives, or oversight from hospital or clinic administrators; and it meant being able to incorporate the Church’s teachings on Corporal Works of Mercy and the sanctity of human life. Clinic opened 10 years ago Fortunately, they were able to find a supportive group of like-minded individuals to help them turn that dream into a reality. Ten years ago, on April 1, 2009, Dr. Mike and Dr. Anne, opened Our Lady of Hope Clinic in Madison. Based on a similar clinic in Modesto, Calif., Our Lady of Hope Clinic is a direct primary care clinic which provides the full-range of primary medical care to member patients who pay a modest monthly fee for direct access to a personal physician. Those member fees, as well as community donations, support the clinic’s mission of providing free medical care to the uninsured. After ensuring the clinic was running smoothly, Dr. Anne left Our Lady of Hope Clinic at the end of 2011. Dr. Mike remained the clinic’s sole provider, until April 1 of this year. Fertility care While Dr. Mike, a family practitioner, provides primary care to men, women, and children, his passion is fertility care. He is trained in Natural Procreative Technology (NaPro), a women’s health science that monitors and maintains a woman’s reproductive health. Since 2009, Dr. Mike has helped over 200 couples start or expand their families using proven scientific methods that are 100 percent pro-life. A bonus benefit of NaPro Technology is that it is significantly more affordable than the fertility treatments available at traditional clinics. Helping uninsured patients Dr. Mike has also provided free physician visits to nearly 8,000 uninsured patients over the past 10 years. Dr. Mike states, “I am humbled by where God has led us over the past 10 years. It is with his love and guidance that we have been able to serve our patients. “It is also with the help of numerous volunteers. From pre-med UW students, to a volunteer interpreter, a volunteer nurse/volunteer coordinator, to the registered dietician, Natural Family Planning instructor, and our two physical therapists who donate their time and professional expertise to both our members and uninsured patients, I feel truly blessed to run such an exceptional clinic.” Arrival of new doctor On the clinic’s 10th anniversary, Our Lady of Hope Clinic was blessed with the arrival of Dr. Elizabeth Larson. Dr. Liz is also a family practitioner, with a focus on Obstetrics. Dr. Liz will provide direct primary care to the clinic’s member patients, including OB and delivery services, as well as providing free care to uninsured patients. Everyone at Our Lady of Hope Clinic is extraordinarily grateful to our generous members and donors for their support over the past 10 years. To learn more about the clinic, or to enroll as a member patient, visit www.ourladyofhopeclinic.org Julie Jensen is the director of development at Our Lady of Hope Clinic in Madison.