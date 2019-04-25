STOUGHTON -- Students at St. Ann School, Stoughton, are gearing up for their April 26 and 27 drama club production of Aladdin, Jr., a show closely based on the 2014 Broadway musical and the 1992 Disney film.

The production, Aladdin, Jr., will be held at Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lincoln Ave., at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

The St. Ann Drama Club has been putting on shows in the community for 40 years. This year there are 29 students from grades five through eight acting, singing, and dancing in the production.

Bouzek's theater work at Stoughton High School and through her own company, Aligning Stars, involves working with student directors. Some of the student directors for this show she first worked with as young children in St. Ann's Drama Club.

Some of her high school students also help at showtime to run the stage and lights.

All seats are reserved. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com or can be purchased at the door. Price is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children.