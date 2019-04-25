MADISON -- In thanksgiving for their faithful service, Fr. Michael Radowicz, pastor, and the parishioners of St. Bernard Parish and the Knights of Columbus invite all law enforcement and fire/EMS personnel to the third annual Blue Mass to be held on Thursday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison.

Knights of Columbus involved include Council 9082 of St. Bernard Parish and the Bishop William P. O'Connor 4th Degree Assembly.

Those invited include all police, sheriff's department, Department of Natural Resources, and other law enforcement agencies, along with firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.

Those invited include both active and retired, and all are invited to attend in full uniform, regardless of faith.

The Mass is being held the evening prior to the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the State Capitol. After the Mass, there will be a meal catered by Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care.

For more information, contact Dick Rinehart, retired Madison Police Department lieutenant, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it