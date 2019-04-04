BELOIT -- Among one-of-a-kind items to be separately auctioned at Spring Fling, a main fundraiser for Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) Grade School, are two wooden benches festooned with handprints of 3-4K students and a Bible verse. Each school classroom chose an original project to contribute to the auction. The event takes place Saturday, April 13, at La Casa Grande Restaurant in Beloit. Cocktails are served at 5 p.m. followed by dinner, entertainment, silent auction, and a live auction, which includes a signed Green Bay Packer football. Throughout the evening, Vince Amore, Rockford, Ill., will entertain guests with his Frank Sinatra-style musical performance. The public is invited. Tickets cost $45 each or $80 a couple. A table for eight persons costs $300. Tickets will be available after all Masses on April 6 and 7. Tickets can also be purchased at the OLA School office or by calling 608-365-4014. It is preferred that tickets be purchased in advance, but last minute guests can purchase them at the door the night of the event. Adding his jovial welcome, OLA School Principal Trevor Seivert, said, "Last year's Spring Fling was such a hit, you won't want to miss the fun this year!" He said the entire school staff is planning the event, and guests will have the opportunity to meet them during the gala. Seivert added, "We invite everyone to enjoy an evening reminiscing about our school and all its accomplishments." Each school classroom contributed quality items for the fundraiser. Included in the live auction are: a quilt featuring a heart made from handprints, a fabric and wood cross mounted in a five-foot frame, a decorative end table, and a fairy garden. In addition, the live auction includes a large variety of items donated by businesses and individuals. School families also contributed a variety of silent auction baskets. The Spring Fling Committee is also selling raffle tickets for four one-day Orlando Disney World Park Hopper passes that can be used anytime through the end of the year 2020. The value of the passes is $770, and only 200 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn the night of the Spring Fling, and the winner need not be present. Raffle tickets will be available for sale during the week in the school office and will also be sold after the Masses on April 6 and 7, if still available.