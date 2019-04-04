BARABOO -- The Daughters of Isabella Our Lady of Fatima Circle 834 will hold an open house for Catholic women ages 16 and up on Monday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish in the Martha and Mary Hall (church basement). An elevator is available. The Daughters of Isabella is accepting new members. With over 25,000 members in the United States and Canada, the Daughters of Isabella is a spiritual and charitable organization whose members are devoted to assisting churches and charities through volunteer services and contributions. Some issues the women support are: respect for life, vocations, missions, scholarships for youth, aid to the needy, visiting the sick and elderly, and breast cancer awareness. RSVP by emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or calling Katie Mueller at 608-742-1579.