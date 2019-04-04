STOUGHTON -- "Our Faith Stories" at St. Ann Parish in Stoughton will feature Dave Druckenbrod and Brenda Schultz on Sunday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall at St. Ann Church.

All are invited to come and listen to two St. Ann parishioners as they share their experiences of faith. Schultz will share how community has helped her to maintain her faith and spirituality through her personal journeys. Druckenbrod's story is sure to inspire.

Light refreshments will be served.