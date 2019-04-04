MADISON -- "ABLAZE: Passionately Pursuing Christ and a Life of Purpose," a parish renewal with Deacon Keith Strom, will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on April 29, 30, and May 1 at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison. We were created for an eternal life filled with peace, joy, freedom, and communion with God and each other. How can we respond to this gift? What holds us back? During this special three-night event, people will have the opportunity to respond to God's invitation to a relationship and to live out the life we receive in the Spirit. All are welcome. For more information, contact Jennifer Ludtke, director of evangelization and outreach, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-833-2600.