MADISON -- The Office of Worship of the Diocese of Madison is holding Workshops for Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.

• Thursday, May 2, 7 to 8:30 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Poynette.

• Wednesday, May 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Parish, Spring Green.

• Saturday, May 11, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Green Lake.

Those attending are asked to register at least one week prior to the workshop.

For more information or to register online, go to www.madisondiocese.org/emhc or call 608-821-3080 or email