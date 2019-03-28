DANE -- Msgr. James Bartylla, diocesan administrator, celebrated a Dedication Mass for Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Michael Church in Dane on March 17. “The first day we celebrated Mass after the sanctuary was redone, and I went in and was kneeling there praying, I almost became emotional, because it reminded me so much of the church as it used to be,” said Jeff Karls, parishioner and school principal. “That was the church where I received First Holy Communion and where I went to school when I was a boy here. It was so strikingly similar to the old church. But it was also so beautiful.” Karls was speaking about the newly completed renovations at St. Michael Church. Reredos from Polish church The reredos was originally a side altar at St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio, located in Northwest Ohio. Built by the Polish community who began moving into the area after the Civil War in the 1870s, the church originally opened its doors in 1875 and was named after St. Hedwig, Duchess of Silesia. It was the original Polish church in the diocese and fixture in the Polish Village for decades. The church closed in 2012 and lost it consecration in 2016. Fr. Scott Jablonski, pastor of Blessed Trinity Parish, reports that members of the former church were elated that elements of the church have found a home in another Catholic church. Statues, other items in church Two statues are now featured: the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which is located in the reredos, and St. Michael the Archangel, which was saved from the 1974 fire which destroyed the former St. Michael Church. The Church’s patron saint has been placed at the center of the balcony, with the prayer, “St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle” stenciled across the base. The altar, podium, and Communion rail was created by Rick Findora, a parishioner, to match the newly installed reredos. They also acquired a tabernacle from a previous church to fit the space. At a future date, icons of Jesus and Mary will be added. Parishioners take pride Other long-time members of the parish spoke about the changes with great joy and pride because of the beauty of the site and the work that was completed mainly by parish volunteers. Marnie Harrington noted that as you enter, “Your eyes are draw up to the crucifix and helps our eyes focus on heaven.” Caroline Karls, a student at Blessed Trinity School, shared, “It’s very beautiful. It helps me pray a lot more and helps me concentrate more on God.” Father Jablonski commented, “Today was a wonderful and joyous day for our parish, and in particular for the long-time members of Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish-St. Michael Church in Dane. It was a great gift to have Monsignor Bartylla lead us in prayer and dedicate our new altar to the glory of God. “In his homily, Monsignor Bartylla spoke about the importance of the sacrifice of the Mass and how we are called to actively offer ourselves in loving sacrifice to the Father in union with Christ’s sacrifice at each and every Mass. And, it was this spirit of sacrifice that has brought us to this day. “I am so grateful to the many members of our parish who generously gave, volunteered, worked, and prayed for the success of our sanctuary renovations. I hope and pray that today’s celebration will serve to renew our personal and collective commitment to living sacrificial lives of faith, hope, and charity for God’s honor! “Truly, as I reflect upon today’s Mass of Dedication and all that led up to it, I cannot help but feel an overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude to God and to the good people of our parish!” The complete text of Msgr. James Bartylla’s homily at the Dedication Mass at St. Michael Church in Dane can be read here.