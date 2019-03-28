MADISON -- St. Peter Parish in Madison will be extending warm wishes to Msgr. Charles Schluter this weekend. All are welcome to attend.

Receptions will be held after the 5:15 p.m. Mass on Saturday, March 30, and after the 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, March 31. There will be light refreshments available. The parish requests no gifts, but cards and warm wishes will be appreciated.

Monsignor Schluter served as pastor of St. Peter Parish for almost nine years. He retired on January 28 due to health reasons. At that time, Msgr. James Bartylla, diocesan administrator, said, "Please pray for Monsignor Schluter as he enters retirement with the serious progressing illness of ALS. We are extremely grateful for the witness of Monsignor Schluter both in his active priestly years and now most poignantly during his illness that forces retirement from active ministry."