MADISON -- Is your mental image of the Holy Land a collage of Christmas card images of palm trees and mangers with a heavy overlay of news reports of conflict? Do you know more about the conflict between Palestinians and Jews than you do the history of the Christians who continue to live our faith under harsh conditions? Untangling and clarifying who these Christians are and how they bravely continue the more than 2,000 years of practicing the faith is a journey you will not want to miss. On Tuesday, April 9, Jeffery Abood, author of A Great Cloud of Witnesses: -- The Catholic Church's Experience in the Holy Land, will present a first-hand account of his research, travel, and experiences in Israel, the land we call "Holy." This free event begins at 7 p.m. at Holy Name Heights auditorium 702 S. High Point Rd., Madison. This is perfectly timed for a Lenten reflection for junior high students through adults and is open to the public. If you want to better appreciate Holy Week, come to this event. Mr. Abood, who has been knighted by the Vatican as a Commander in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, has been a frequent traveler to Israel. He is deeply immersed in conversations with the Christians of the Holy Land to understand their circumstances and to learn why they are leaving Israel. Mr. Abood is working to engage the wider Church to help these "Living Stones" of our faith remain in their homeland. During Holy Week, across the world, there is a collection for the benefit of the Holy Land, especially to maintain the holy places that are so central to our faith. However, if we maintain the buildings but ignore the people who make these places come alive, we will lose an essential part of our heritage. Mr. Abood's knowledge of how Catholics around the world are creating more vibrant schools and parishes, hospitals and universities, in the Holy Land, will give you hope. The presentation is sponsored by members of the Madison Diocesan Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, an organization dedicated to the preservation of the holy sites in the Holy Land and aiding all the peoples of the Holy Land, regardless of faith tradition, through direct services such as schools, hospitals, housing, and employment assistance. For questions, email Stuart Herro at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or leave a message at 608-255-2020.