SUN PRAIRIE -- Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, 221 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, will hold its annual Eucharistic Day on Sunday, March 31.

Sacred Hearts' Parochial Vicar Fr. Grant Thies will speak on "The Mystery of His Love", a reflection on Christ's love and true presence in the Eucharist, exploring the intimate gift of love he gave us and his Church.

Following Benediction, a reception will be held in the Gathering Room of the church. All are welcome to attend this special event; the church is handicapped accessible.

For more information contact Naomi at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-837-2488.