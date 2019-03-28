MADISON -- St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2438 Atwood Ave., Madison, will be the site for the next Madison Catholic Woman's Club (MCWC) meeting on Monday, April 8. The program will feature Janie Ocejo, who has a unique perspective to share in her talk, "Re-entering Society After Incarceration". After successfully completing its re-entry program, she is now on staff as a service provider with Madison Urban Ministry. All women of the Diocese of Madison and their guests are invited to attend this prayerful and informative meeting, which begins with praying the Rosary at 10:40 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and the program. Paid reservations of $18 per person by check to MCWC should be mailed to Judy Riddle, 4282 Severson Dr., Madison WI 53718, and received by her on or before April 1. For more information, contact Judy at 608-221-1740 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or madisoncatholicwomansclub.org