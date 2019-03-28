Banner
Public Square Rosary to be held in Verona Print
Around the Diocese
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 -- 12:00 AM

VERONA -- To honor traditional marriage and the family, a Public Square Rosary Crusade, organized by America Needs Fatima, will take place on Saturday, March 30, at 12 noon, at St. Andrew Church in Verona.

If you were unable to make the National Rally on March 23, come pray on March 30. "God's Marriage -- One Man and One Woman" is the way to healthy families.

For more information, contact Stephan Zepp, coordinator of youth formation and liturgy, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

 
