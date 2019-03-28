MADISON -- On Tuesday, April 30, Catholics from around the state will meet at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison for “Catholics at the Capitol 2019”.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Catholic Conference (WCC) in cooperation with other Catholic organizations, this biennial event is a day of prayer, formation, and advocacy.

Marks 50th anniversary

“This year’s event is special in that it marks the 50th anniversary of the WCC,” said Executive Director Kim Vercauteren.

“Founded in 1969, the WCC was one of several bishops’ conferences created following the Second Vatican Council. Both the advocacy and issues advanced by the WCC were limited then.

“Fifty years later, however, we advocate on a broad range of issues that touch on human life and dignity. With ‘Catholics at the Capitol 2019’, we aim to highlight the contributions of younger Catholics who will lead us into the next 50 years.”

Schedule of day

The day begins with registration and continental breakfast, followed by a morning general session.

The general session features a keynote address by Vincent Noth and Samantha Vosters of Milwaukee’s Riverwest Food Pantry. The two will reflect on the pantry’s mission to be a community of generosity.

Participants will select one of five breakout sessions to attend focusing on homelessness, immigration, pro-life health care, and criminal justice, along with an introduction to Catholic social teaching.

Registration

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the morning general session at 9:30 a.m. Following lunch, participants will travel to the State Capitol for an anniversary presentation and prayer service. All are encouraged to visit with their legislators until approximately 2 p.m.

Advance registration deadline is Monday, April 22, with a cost of $40 for non-students and $12 for full-time students. After April 22, registration is $50 for non-students.

For more information, visit www.wisconsincatholic.org or call 608-257-0004. Arranging meetings with legislators and other information will be in the registration confirmation packet.