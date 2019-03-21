WAUNAKEE -- “It’s been a wonderful journey and I’m very excited,” said catechumen Brandi Jo Peña from St. William Parish in Janesville, with her husband and sponsor, Steven, at her side. He said he felt, “extreme joy . . . my heart is full and, this part of the journey, it’s magnificent.” The Peñas were one of more than 120 pairs of catechumens, candidates, and their sponsors at the annual Diocese of Madison Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion held at St. John the Baptist Parish in Waunakee on March 10. Declaring their intent More than 30 catechumens, those who will receive the Sacraments of Baptism, Eucharist, and Confirmation on Easter Vigil, declared their intent to become full members of the Catholic Church. They signed their names to the Book of the Elect and presented themselves to Diocesan Administrator Msgr. James Bartylla. Nearly 100 candidates, those who will be confirmed in the Church on the Easter Vigil, also declared their intent to be in full communion with the Church and presented themselves to Monsignor Bartylla. “This is part of a long journey,” said candidate Tom Heikkinen from Cathedral Parish in Madison. “I have been a lifelong Lutheran, but in the past few years have discerned a calling of the spirit to come into the Catholic faith,” he said. “I’m very happy and happy for all the other candidates and catechumens too, so it is very deep in my heart to see how the Holy Spirit brings people to the faith,” said Heikkinen’s sponsor Leon Blanchard. A ‘beautiful’ moment Monsignor Bartylla spoke at the start, thanking everyone who “works so hard to prepare you for this moment” including priests, sponsors, and others at their respective parishes “that brings us to this very beautiful moment.” He later gave a homily to all the catechumens and candidates before they presented themselves. The full text of the homily can be found on Page 3. Helping at the event were Msgr. James Gunn, pastor of St. John the Baptist, who read the Gospel. Rob Olsen, from Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Beloit, and Jennifer Ludtke, from St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Madison, read the names of the catechumens and candidates as they presented themselves. The Madison Diocesan Choir, under the direction of Dr. Patrick Gorman, provided music.