CROSS PLAINS -- St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cross Plains will be holding 32 hours of Adoration at the church, 2947 Thinnes St., as a special time of prayer for the reparation of sins of the entire Church and worldwide peace.

Prayers will also be offered for the new bishop of the Diocese of Madison, along with prayers for national leaders, that they will seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit in making decisions that honor the sanctity of life from natural conception to the end of life, freedom of religion, and marriage as the union of one man and one woman.

The 32 hours of devotion will begin Friday, April 5, following 8:15 a.m. Mass, and end Saturday, April 6, prior to the 5 p.m. Mass. Benediction will take place at the start of the 5 p.m. Mass.

All are invited to attend. Children and teens are welcome to come with their parents. People may sign up for an hour of Adoration in the narthex of the church or on-line at https://sfxcrossplains.ivolunteer.com/event_061

This event is sponsored by the St. Francis Xavier Council of Catholic Women. For more information, call Ann at 608-831-8952.