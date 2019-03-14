PRINCETON -- To honor traditional marriage and the family, a Public Square Rosary Crusade, organized by America Needs Fatima, will take place across America on Saturday, March 23, at 12 noon, local time. Locally, the Council of Catholic Women of Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Green Lake, together with St. John the Baptist Parish in Princeton, will hold a Public Square Rosary Rally on Saturday, March 23, at 12 noon in front of St. John the Baptist Church on Hwy. 73 in Princeton. Organizers of the rally note that the feast day of St. Joseph is March 19. "We honor St. Joseph, the spouse of Mary the Mother of God and 'pillar of families,' as we seek his intervention, along with Mary, to promote traditional marriage, to protect families, and to respect life. "Modern culture has allowed the understanding of true marriage to become blurred. True marriage is between one man and one woman, and all life is a gift from God. When marriage and families are healthy, so is America. Please pray for our families and our country." Everyone is welcome to participate in the prayers and petitions. Prayer handouts and free Rosaries will be available. For more information, contact Joyce Hayes at 920-294-0233 or Patti at St. John the Baptist Church at 920-295-6209.