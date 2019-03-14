PINE BLUFF -- The Ladies of Divine Mercy will host Bonnie Engstrom at St. Mary of Pine Bluff Church on Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m.

Engstrom is a writer, baker, speaker, blogger, and homemaker. She is a cradle Catholic born and raised in Central Illinois. Bonnie and her husband have seven children.

Ladies of Divine Mercy is an apostolate for Catholic women's faith formation with monthly Adoration, Confession, learning about the faith, and fellowship.

The schedule for the evening includes: 6:30 p.m. -- Vespers, Adoration, Confessions; 7 p.m. -- Bonnie Engstrom presentation; 8 p.m. -- "Divine Mercy Chaplet", Benediction; 8:30 p.m. -- Tea reception.

For more information on Engstrom, visit http://www.aknottedlife.com/ To contact the Ladies of Divine Mercy, write to them at 3673 County Hwy. P, Cross Plains, 53528.