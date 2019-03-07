MADISON -- Vigil for Life Madison is expanding its hours of prayer during Lent.

Vigil for Life is not doing a full 40 Days for Life for the spring. Instead, it is adding more daytime hours so people can pray outside the Planned Parenthood at 3706 Orin Rd. in Madison in union with other cities around the world that are holding a full 40 Days for Life.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 6, people are invited to witness for life from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, call Jan Hess at 608-697-9333.