MADISON -- The Madison Diocesan Choir will join the Ripon College Chamber Singers on Tuesday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m., in the Bishop O'Donnell Holy Name Memorial Chapel at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Rd.

The choir, directed by John C. Hughes, will conclude its annual tour and be joined by the Diocesan Choir for the first selection on the program.

The concert is free and open to the public, and a good-will offering will be accepted.

"I'm so happy that the Ripon Chamber Singers will perform at Holy Name on their tour," Dr. Patrick Gorman said.

Gorman, director of the Madison Diocesan Choir and the Diocesan Office of Worship, said "I think people will be pleased with the beauty of their sound and with their passionate singing."

Hughes is no stranger to the Diocesan Choir. He conducted the choir's annual retreat in 2016 and will conduct a musical clinic with them prior to the concert on the March 19.

"Dr. Hughes is a talented conductor and a natural teacher. When he came in 2016, he offered a lot of excellent suggestions that have helped us sing better. I'm looking forward to learning more from him as he works with the choir on the afternoon of the 19th," said Gorman.

Other Chamber Singer performances include:

• Sunday, March 10, 7:30 p.m. -- Demmer Recital Hall, C.J. Rodman Center for the Arts, Ripon College, with the Ripon High School Capella Choir.

• Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. -- Trinity Lutheran Church, Sheboygan, with the Sheboygan Lutheran High School Konzertchor.

• Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. -- St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Waukesha, with the combined choirs of St. Luke's, St. John's, and Ascension Lutheran churches.

• Sunday, March 17, 7:30 p.m. -- Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watertown.

• Monday, March 18, 7 p.m. -- Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center, Stoughton, with the Stoughton High School Concert Choir.