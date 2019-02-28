MADISON -- St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Rd., will host a four-week "Moving Through Grief" series on Wednesday evenings, March 20 and 27 and April 3 and 10. A group reunion will be held on Wednesday, April 24.

Sessions facilitated by the St. Dennis grief ministry team include team presentations, prayer, small group discussion, handouts, and refreshments.

There is no cost but attendance is limited. To register, contact the St. Dennis office at 608-246-5124 by March 18. For more information, contact Kathy Saunders at 608-222-9558, Patti Metcalf at 608-222-2173, or Pam Martin at 608-223-0147.