MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club will hold its annual Priest and Religious Recognition Day on Tuesday, March 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison. All women of the Diocese of Madison are invited to attend and encouraged to bring their pastor, pastoral associate, religious education director, and/or other staff members who enrich the spiritual life of the parish. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:40 a.m., and Mass is at 11 a.m., followed by lunch in the parish Friary. After lunch, the program features City of Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, who will talk on "Mental Illness and Criminality." He is a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Paid reservations for lunch at $18 per person should be mailed to Joan Statz, 733 Dearholt Rd., Madison, WI 53711 (608-278-1986, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ), and received by her by Tuesday, March 5. Indicate the name of your parish as well as the name, position, and parish of your guest(s). For more information, go to madisoncatholicwomansclub.org