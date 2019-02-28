Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit schedule At St. John Vianney Church, Janesville

Saturday, March 16:

• 8:15 a.m. — Mass

• 8:45 a.m. — Eucharistic Procession

• 9 to 10 a.m. — Confessions

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Eucharistic Adoration

• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Exhibit in school gym

Sunday, March 17:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Exhibit in school gym

Cost: No cost JANESVILLE -- St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville will be hosting the Vatican’s International Exhibition of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World on Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17. Free and open to the public, the exhibit’s displays tell the stories of more than 150 Church-recognized miracles that have occurred all over the world throughout that last 1,500 years. Miracles of Eucharist According to Fr. Roberto Coggi, OP, “Miracles of the Eucharist are miraculous divine interventions that are aimed at confirming faith in the real presence of the body and blood of the Lord in the Eucharist.” Many miracles occur when the real presence of Jesus is doubted or when the Eucharist is treated irreverently. In cases where the bread and wine turn to real flesh and blood, extensive scientific testing is performed on samples. Defying scientific explanation, the test results include findings that the tissue is from a human heart that has undergone serious suffering and that the blood is human and type AB, the same type as the Shroud of Turin. Boy behind the exhibit The Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit was designed and created by Carlo Acutis, an Italian boy who died of leukemia in 2006 at age 15. After making his First Communion, Carlo became deeply devoted to the Eucharist calling it his “highway to Heaven.” Carlo attended Mass daily and, at the age of 11, was inspired to use his computer skills to create the Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit. Today, the exhibit has been translated into numerous languages and has traveled to thousands of sites on five continents. Carlo is being considered for canonization and is currently called “Servant of God.” Rich Lenten experience “We wanted to have something special for Lent and knew that the Vatican’s Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit would be a wonderful way to bring people closer to Christ in anticipation of Easter,” said Kris Kranenburg, coordinator of adult faith formation at St. John Vianney Parish. In addition to the exhibit, a variety of related activities will be offered. The event will begin on Saturday, March 16, with 8:15 a.m. Mass, a Eucharistic procession, opportunity for Confession, and Eucharistic Adoration. A series of lectures offered throughout the weekend will cover topics such as the scientific testing done on the miracles, the life of Carlo Acutis, and the story of Pope Francis and the Buenos Aires miracle. “We are looking forward to hosting the Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit at St. John Vianney. We hope that seeing and reading about these miracles will help increase our understanding and reverence of the real presence,” said Fr. Paul Arinze, pastor of St. John Vianney Parish. “We invite everyone to come at no cost to view this beautiful exhibit.” St. John Vianney Church is located at 1250 E. Racine St. in Janesville. A complete event schedule can be found at sjv.org/exhibit and anyone with questions can email Kris Kranenburg at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 608-755-1476.