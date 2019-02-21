REEDSBURG --In an effort to support local growers, to offer locally grown foods for sale, and to educate the public about sustainably-grown and locally produced foods, the joint Justice & Peace Commission of three Sauk County parishes (Sacred Heart-Reedsburg, Holy Family-LaValle, and St. Boniface- Lime Ridge) is holding its ninth annual Food Fair & Farmers’ Market.

It will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sacred Heart School gym, 545 N. Oak St., Reedsburg.

Exhibitors will provide information on organizations supporting local food movements, gardening, farmers’ markets, CSAs, herbs, and fermenting foods.

The day will include presentations on plant propagation, drying herbs, gut health, and a food demonstration.

For questions, call 608-345-0571.