BENTON -- The annual Mass to commemorate the death of Venerable Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, will be held at St. Patrick Church, Benton, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.

The Mazzuchelli Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus invite everyone to attend and join them for a social in the parish hall afterward.

Father Mazzuchelli died in the house near the church on February 23, 1864, and is buried in the parish cemetery. The house is open for tours during warm-weather months.

Later, he traveled farther west to serve the new immigrants while founding parish communities, building schools and churches, serving in civic as well as religious affairs, and establishing the congregation of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, who continue his mission of Gospel service.

In 1993, Pope John Paul II declared Father Mazzuchelli Venerable, meaning he exemplified heroic virtues during his lifetime and was a servant of God, thus beginning the process of someday possibly recognizing him as a saint.

This is the 155th anniversary of his death.