MADISON — To prepare to enter the holy season of Lent, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish is hosting a mini-retreat for adults, “The Mass, Welcoming the Presence of Christ,” on Saturday, March 2, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All adults who wish to enrich their experience at Mass are encouraged to attend and explore the liturgy as the source and summit of our Catholic faith. Through catechesis, storytelling, Church documents, art, music, and videos, all adults will benefit from attending this day as they deepen their understanding and appreciation of the Church’s liturgy. The retreat leaders are Michael Ruzicki and Timothy Johnston from Liturgy Training Publications in the Archdiocese of Chicago. High marks for retreat Participants from this program gave high marks to both the content and the presenters: “Wonderful!” “I would love to have every member of my parish attend a day like this. Please offer more events like this!” “Great overall presentations. Excellent use of humor to gain/hold attention and illustrate points. Video presentations and music were well coordinated.” “This gathering event was tremendous! Prayer was very moving.” “This was excellent. Made me realize how lucky I am to be Catholic.” All adults who wish to enrich their experience at Mass are encouraged to attend and explore the liturgy as the source and summit of our Catholic faith. Do you have a friend or spouse who is not Catholic? Bring them with you. Six hours of SOWDI (Seat of Wisdom Diocesan Institute) credits are available to teachers and catechists at the intermediate and advanced levels. Retreat presenters Retreat presenter Michael Ruzicki serves as editor and training and events manager at Liturgy Training Publications and as the director of music at Notre Dame de Chicago Parish. Timothy Johnston is editor and liturgical training consultant at Liturgy Training Publications. He also serves as the director of music and liturgy at Immaculate Conception Parish in Chicago. Registration Registration is required by February 24, along with a $10 donation. Lunch is included. To register online, visit www.qopc.org or stop in to the Parish Center to register in person. This is an adults-only retreat, but childcare is available (indicate childcare needs when registering). Questions? Contact Debra Schroeder (608-231-4609, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ) or Doris Neumann (doris This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ).