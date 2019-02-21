|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 -- 12:00 AM
|
JANESVILLE -- The Rock County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) and Council on Aging will host a caregiver pizza party and sharing night on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.
The gathering will take place at the Job Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville.
Those attending will share stories, answer questions, and explore ideas for managing changes. Attendees can enjoy the pizza, company, and share some of their own stories.
Come alone, or come as a family. This program is free and open to any family on the Alzheimer’s or related dementia journey.
Reservations are required by noon on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 or Julie Seeman at 608-758-8455 for more information or to make a reservation.
For more information, contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 or
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots.
or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/adrc