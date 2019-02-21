JANESVILLE -- The Rock County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) and Council on Aging will host a caregiver pizza party and sharing night on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.

The gathering will take place at the Job Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville.

Come alone, or come as a family. This program is free and open to any family on the Alzheimer’s or related dementia journey.

Reservations are required by noon on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 or Julie Seeman at 608-758-8455 for more information or to make a reservation.

For more information, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/adrc