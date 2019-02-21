MADISON — The Office of Worship of the Diocese of Madison is holding Workshops for Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.

According to diocesan norms, extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion (EMs) should be:

a. Fully initiated (have received the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, and Eucharist).

b. Catholics in good standing.

c. Respected for their faith and integrity by both the pastor and the community.

e. Fully able to comprehend the ministry that they are undertaking.

f. Properly trained through a diocesan workshop or another manner approved by the bishop in the appropriate and reverent manner of fulfilling this ministry.

The schedule of upcoming workshops includes:

• Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Holy Rosary Church, Darlington.

• Thursday, March 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m. — Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Beloit.

• Thursday, April 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m. — St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City.

Those attending are asked to register at least one week prior to the workshop.

For more information or to register online, go to www.madisondiocese.org/emhc or call 608-821-3080