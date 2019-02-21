“It is in the Light of Faith that we are spiritually nourished, purified, sanctified, called to our vocation, and given the grace to share the light given to us at our baptism, through the Spiritual and Corporal Works of Mercy.” With the recent challenges that we face in our world and in our Church, we need the light to shine brighter than ever — this is why “In the Light of Faith” was chosen as this year’s Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA) theme by the late Bishop Robert C. Morlino of Madison. As we take time to reflect on this year’s theme, it gives us the opportunity to contemplate the different ways that the Annual Catholic Appeal gives light to the thousands of people throughout the diocese that the appeal benefits. Your donation to the ACA helps in so many ways, from supporting the programs offered through Catholic Charities, to empowering Catholic education through support and training for teachers in our schools, to providing programs, resources, and support for family, youth, and college ministries. By giving, you are truly allowing so many throughout the diocese to live “In the Light of Faith”. This year’s ACA is, once again, seeking your help and asking for you to prayerfully consider what you are able to do to support the important ministries that are impacted, through your donation. In the coming weeks, parishes across the diocese will participate in commitment weekend. You will view a short video highlighting more of the ministries that the ACA supports, to get a good idea of where your donation is going. You should have already received a pledge card and letter from the late Bishop Morlino in the mail and there is additional information located in the ACA insert in this week’s paper. Please take some time to review this material and prayerfully consider what you can give. I invite your participation and thank you for your support. For more information on the Annual Catholic Appeal, or to make an online donation, visit the diocesan website at www.madisondiocese.org/acagive Kristen Beckett is associate director of the Office of Stewardship and Development of the Diocese of Madison.