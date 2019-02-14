MADISON -- The Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion will be celebrated as usual in the Diocese of Madison on the First Sunday of Lent, March 10, at 3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Waunakee. Msgr. James Bartylla, diocesan administrator, will preside. The Office of Worship of the Diocese of Madison has sent information to priests, deacons, RCIA leaders, and music and liturgy persons including three documents: 1. Announcement: This may be given to participants (catechumens, candidates, godparents, sponsors, and families). It includes general information for them. 2. Information for pastors and RCIA directors: This contains more specific information regarding the rite, including which ritual should be celebrated in the parish that morning. 3. Rite of Election form: This is for the submission of names which will be listed in the worship aid. It is important that parishes let the diocesan office know if they are not sending anyone this year. There is a checkbox on both the printed form and in the online registration to indicate this or they may email Patrick Gorman, director of the Office of Worship, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it All of this information is also available online at https://madisondiocese.org/riteofelection There is online registration available at that link, too. There is ample seating for the Rite of Election, but no seats will be reserved. Seating may begin at 2 p.m. Participants are asked not to “save” seats for others after 2:30 p.m. All seats are located on the main level (there is no choir loft or balcony). Participants do not need to check in. There is a registration table in the lobby for RCIA directors who need to give the Office of Worship staff any last-minute changes, but catechumens and candidates do not need to visit this table. St. John the Baptist Church is wheelchair accessible. There will be large-print worship aids available (see greeter). If there are other special needs (for example, a sign-language interpreter), notify the Office of Worship as soon as possible.