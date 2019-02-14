|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 -- 12:00 AM
|
BERLIN -- Fat Tuesday is approaching, and the Polish tradition continues. All Saints Parish is having a paczki sale.
These paczkis are made from an old family recipe that contains mashed potatoes. The paczkis are made with the traditional prune-filling, or plain, and then sugar-coated.
Preorders for paczkis are now being taken until February 25. No orders will be accepted after February 25.
To place an order, call 920-229-8451 or go to www.allsaintsberlin.org or the All Saints Facebook page.
Prices are: $8 per dozen plain or $4 per half dozen plain; $9 per dozen prune-filled or $4.50 per half dozen prune-filled. For half and half the cost is $9.
Orders may be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, in the All Saints Social Hall, Berlin.