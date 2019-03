MADISON -- St. Peter Parish of Madison invites people to join them for a Night of Worship on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

People are invited to come sing songs of praise and devotion to our Lord Jesus Christ with an enthusiastic community of believers.

Come share the joy of the Risen Lord through song, word, and worship.

For more information, go to www.stpetersofmadison.org/events