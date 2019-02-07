MADISON -- The Madison St. Vincent de Paul Youth Service Council (YSC) has developed a unique scholarship program -- one that contributes $1,000 to further education or training for a graduating student eligible to receive free/reduced lunch. It also supports the student's family via rent credit and grocery store gift cards. "After participating in a poverty simulation, YSC members realized the importance of supporting the student's family, too," explained Gayle Westfahl, advisor of the group. "Removing the student from the household to focus on school might mean the family does not have the student's income to help with bills nor their assistance with caring for siblings or older relatives. If a student knows that their continuing study also supports the family a bit, he/she might be more inclined to pursue long-term educational goals." This year the Youth Service Council is inaugurating a fundraising event for the scholarship: a Scholarship Shower, designed to "shower" the future recipient with funds and encouraging messages, as would a wedding or baby shower. Held mid-afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 16, the event will feature hot beverages; cookies and other snacks; entertainment featuring a harp performance; board games, cards, and bingo; face painting for children; and a station to share messages with the future scholarship winner. The YSC is comprised of Dane County high school students representing parishes and Catholic high schools from across Dane County. Applications are being accepted for next year's YSC; email Westfahl at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The Scholarship Shower will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Middlecamp Center for Vincentian Charity (SVdP Center), 2033 Fish Hatchery Rd., Madison. Costs are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Donations to the scholarship fund can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/ysc2019scholarshipfund or mailed to: Madison SVdP Youth Service Council, P.O. Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725.