STOUGHTON -- The next "Our Faith Stories" at St. Ann Parish in Stoughton will be held on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall. Those attending will hear about the act of faith and love that Mike Donahue and Jim Cisler have shared with the people of Catarina, Guatemala. Earlier this year, they assisted two Maryknoll Sisters who are also physicians working in Catarina for over 50 years. Cisler shared that this service made him truly appreciate the many blessings and gifts he has been given. It provides motivation for him to do more for those in need with not only his treasure, but also with his time and talent to be the hands and feet of Christ to others that he can help locally. Donahue shared that this faith journey leads him to do what he can for those who have less. His faith is energized by these physician Sisters who have followed the Gospel teachings in such a dramatic way. Part of his mission is to point out these "living saints" as beacons of hope for us as well as the people they serve. All are invited to hear more of their inspiring stories.