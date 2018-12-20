REEDSBURG — Catholic Charities Madison will distribute financial assistance to residents in the Reedsburg/Sauk County area devastated by floods.

Catholic Charities’ assistance will target any individual or family who either own a home or who rent and have experienced loss or expenses as a result of basement flooding, damage to dwelling, damage to furniture or appliances, or other property loss.

Financial assistance will be a gift card valued at $100 to help defray costs or expenses. Gift cards are available on a first come, first serve basis. Resources are available to serve 112 families/ households.

Financial assistance will take place on Thursday, Dec. 27, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 200 Veterans Dr., Reedsburg. Applicants should bring proof of residency such as a utility bill, ID, driver’s license, or homeowner/renter insurance with address. One gift card per family/household is provided.

Earlier this fall, Catholic Charities provided assistance in Dane County to residents of Cross Plains, Black Earth, Mazomanie, and Belleville. Assistance was also provided for Sauk County in Baraboo and in Reedsburg. Assistance was provided in Marquette County in Montello.

The financial assistance is made possible with funding from Catholic Charities Madison, Catholic Charities USA, and The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation’s Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund. Each entity has contributed $10,000 for a combined $30,000 available to individuals and families who have experienced hardships from the flooding.

This joint effort addresses the severe scope of the flood disaster and the households still facing the challenges of recovery from the devastation.