Apostolate Christmas Mass airs December 25 MADISON -- The hour-long Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities-Diocese of Madison Christmas Day Mass will air on December 25 at 6 a.m. on WISC Channel 3 and at 7 a.m. on TVW and Direct TV 14. Msgr. Larry Bakke, director of the Apostolate, will preside; Deacon Jim Hoegemeier, associate director, is the homilist; and the Madison Diocesan Choir will provide music. Services to be held at Sinsinawa Mound SINSINAWA -- The Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters invite the public to worship with them as they celebrate the Christmas season. Service times will be as follows: • Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. -- Christmas Vigil with Christmas music, 7:30 p.m. Mass. • Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, at 11 a.m. -- Mass. • New Year's Eve, Monday, Dec. 31, at 5:05 p.m. -- Evening Prayer. • New Year's Day, Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 11 a.m. -- Mass. • Epiphany Prayer Service Sunday, Jan. 6, at 4:30 p.m. -- As the Christmas season comes to a close, people are invited to celebrate the feast of the Epiphany with the Sisters. This evening prayer will include musical reflections and a procession to the Christmas crèche. For more information, contact Sr. Marcia Holthaus at 608-748-4411, ext. 843, or visit www.sinsinawa.org Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on CR Z, off Hwy. 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque. Christmas Eve Mass at Durward's Glen DURWARD'S GLEN -- Christmas Eve Mass on Monday, Dec. 24, will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at Durward's Glen, W11876 McLeisch Rd., Baraboo, at 11 p.m. A social will follow in the boardroom. Bring a plate of cookies to share; beverages will be provided.