Holy Family Homeschoolers to present double feature high school drama Print E-mail
Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 -- 12:00 AM

WAUNAKEE -- The public is invited to join the Holy Family Homeschoolers for a "double feature" high school drama production on Friday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Waunakee High School Theater.

The first play is The Adventures of Nate the Great, a legendary boy who is the sharpest kid detective ever to solve his neighborhood's mysteries. The second play is Little Scrooge, a comedy that is an extremely creative, kid-friendly adaption of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.

Both plays are suitable for children of all ages and guaranteed to delight the entire family.

Enter the Waunakee High School at door #17 on South St. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family. There will be no advance ticket sales.

The drama is being produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.

Holy Family Homeschoolers is a support group for Catholic homeschoolers throughout the Diocese of Madison.
 
