WAUNAKEE -- The public is invited to join the Holy Family Homeschoolers for a "double feature" high school drama production on Friday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Waunakee High School Theater.

Both plays are suitable for children of all ages and guaranteed to delight the entire family.

Enter the Waunakee High School at door #17 on South St. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family. There will be no advance ticket sales.

The drama is being produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.

Holy Family Homeschoolers is a support group for Catholic homeschoolers throughout the Diocese of Madison.