|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 -- 12:00 AM
|
WAUNAKEE -- The public is invited to join the Holy Family Homeschoolers for a "double feature" high school drama production on Friday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Waunakee High School Theater.
The first play is The Adventures of Nate the Great, a legendary boy who is the sharpest kid detective ever to solve his neighborhood's mysteries. The second play is Little Scrooge, a comedy that is an extremely creative, kid-friendly adaption of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.
Both plays are suitable for children of all ages and guaranteed to delight the entire family.
Enter the Waunakee High School at door #17 on South St. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family. There will be no advance ticket sales.
The drama is being produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.
Holy Family Homeschoolers is a support group for Catholic homeschoolers throughout the Diocese of Madison.