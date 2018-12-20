MADISON -- TEC (Together Encountering Christ) is an intergenerational movement of the Catholic Church designed to help meet the spiritual needs of Catholic Christians and people of other Christian faiths to experience a TEC weekend.

TEC is a weekend experience that is scriptural, gives a well-defined outline of doctrine, presents liturgy in attractive forms, and brings the Gospel message alive through the witness of a community of adults and young people centered around Christ.

Those who are freshmen in high school and older are invited to take part in a KAIROS (pronounced "kigh-rohs") TEC weekend.

Upcoming weekends include:

• At St. Dennis Parish, Madison, December 28-30, 2018.

• At St. Clement Parish, Lancaster, March 8-10, 2019.

• (Spanish TEC) at St. Henry Parish, Watertown, July 12-14, 2019.

For more information and to register, call 608-821-3160 or go to www.MadisonDiocese.org/TEC